BTPD: Man arrested, charged with stealing propane cylinders from grocery store

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol, Tenn. police have charged a man for stealing four propane cylinders from a grocery store.

According to a release, BTPD officers responded to the Food City on Volunteer Parkway for the reported theft on December 8th.

Store employees told officers the cylinders were valued at about $200.

According to the report, an unknown person cut the lock off a cage on November 11 but left without taking anything.

On December 8, staff reviewed video and found that the same person and vehicle had returned. According to BTPD, the person cut the lock again and took four pre-filled cylinders.

On December 16, photos from the surveillance video were posted to the City of Bristol’s Facebook page. Tips led officers to suspect Christopher Travis Carmack, 41, at a location on Morris Street.

The propane cylinders were located and recovered.

According to the report:

During this investigation officers discovered Carmack was also wanted out of Carter County, TN on a child support violation, the State of Kansas for Failure to Appear on an assault charge, and out of Bristol, VA for Violation of Probation on an original charge of Burglary. Bristol Tennessee Police have charged him with two counts of vandalism and one count of theft under $1,000. Bristol, Tenn. Police Department

(Bristol, Tenn. Police Department)

BTPD reported that officers located 12 additional cylinders also believed stolen from area stores. The department asks that anyone with information regarding the theft of propane cylinders contact local law enforcement and file a report if they haven’t done so.