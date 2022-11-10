BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a network attack knocked out internet for several Bristol, Tennessee Essential Service (BTES) customers, representatives for the utility provider told News Channel 11 that they’ve recovered from the incident and are more prepared for next time.

According to officials with the service, Wednesday’s attack was likely a wider assault against the region rather than a targeted strike at BTES. The attack was leveraged against their DNS servers, service representatives said, but for security reasons, no further details were released.

Each hacking attempt is investigated internally and reported to relevant authorities if enough evidence is found. More often than not, BTES reps said attacks like Wednesday’s are dealt with long before the public sees any effect.

In the meantime, BTES is using the attack as an opportunity to improve its defense capabilities for next time.