CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJHL) — Bruton Smith, founder and executive chairman of Speedway Motorsports, died Wednesday of natural causes, according to a press release from the company. He was 95 years old.

Smith founded Speedway Motorsports in December 1994. The company currently owns and operates 11 motorsports facilities, including Bristol Motor Speedway and several other NASCAR race tracks.

In 1959, he partnered with NASCAR driver Curtis Turner to build Charlotte Motor Speedway, which opened the following year with a 600-mile race.

Smith founded Speedway Children’s Charities in 1982 in memory of his son who died at a young age. The charitable arm of Speedway Motorsports has raised millions to support children’s charities around the country.

Speedway Motorsports purchased Bristol Motor Speedway from Larry Carrier in 1996 for $26 million.

Smith was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.