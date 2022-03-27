UPDATE: According to James Heaton with the Tennessee Division of Forestry, as of 1:20 p.m. the fire has grown to roughly 10 acres on Buffalo Mountain and surrounding areas. Heaton said the blaze was still growing and that a Type 1 Helicopter, the largest class available according to the National Interagency Fire Center, has been dispatched to the area to fight the fire.

Out of the multiple departments on-scene, Heaton estimated around 20 crew members are in the area. Crews are focusing on keeping fire away from structures, Heaton said.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Agencies are responding to a brush fire on the Northeast side of Buffalo Mountain, and county authorities say the incident is not yet under control.

Per Washington County dispatch officials, a brush fire was called in near Bill Garland road around 11:39 a.m. on Sunday.

Both Johnson City and West Carter County Fire departments are on-scene according to dispatch, and as of 12:30 p.m. the fire was ongoing.

As of 1 p.m., Washington County Dispatch officials told News Channel 11 that the United States Forest Service was on-scene with equipment, and that crews were still working to prevent the fire from climbing the mountain.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.