CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to an out-of-control brush fire in Church Hill, Tenn. on Sunday.

According to Church Hill Police Chief Chad Mosley, emergency units were called out to a brush fire near the Deerfield community in Church Hill around 4 p.m.

Mosley said the fire started near the subdivision after someone started a brush fire that later got out of hand. He adds the person who started the fire was cited and given a court date as they did not have a burn permit.

Mosley says that the damage was limited to some burnt fields and underbrush and that no structures were impacted by the fire. He says that the primary force driving the fire was the wind, which changed directions several times and pushed the fire up a hill and into a wooded area that is one of the highest points in Church Hill.

Photo courtesy of Eli Bray

Photo courtesy of Eli Bray

Steve Lawson and his girlfriend Linda Taylor who live near the fire said that they were leaving their home for a while in an attempt to get some relief from all the smoke. Lawson says they even had to put on masks due to the amount of smoke making it difficult to breathe.

Lawson added that he turned his heat pump off when he left the house to guard against smoke coming in through the vents.

Taylor added that the smoke was so thick at some points that they couldn’t see through it.

As of about 7:30 p.m., Mosley said that they have established firelines and will continue to monitor the situation.

Departments that responded to the incident included the Church Hill Fire Department, Mount Carmel Fire Department, and the Carter’s Valley Fire Department. In total there were about 25 emergency responders on the scene.