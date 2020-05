GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Brunswick Corp. is permanently shutting down its Greeneville Sea Ray facility, according to a Tennessee WARN Notice.

The notice was filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development on May 14.

According to that notice, 97 jobs are impacted at the Greeneville facility on West Andrew Johnson Highway.

The notice said the closure/layoff date is listed as July 13.

