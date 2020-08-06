Brownlow Utility District: ‘Elevated levels of lead in drinking water’ in some Johnson Co. homes

In this photo made on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2010, clear treated water flows from a tap continuously for random testing at the intake facility of the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority in Beaver Falls, Pa. The natural gas boom gripping parts of the U.S. has a nasty byproduct: wastewater so salty, and so polluted with metals […]

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – High levels of lead have been discovered in drinking water at some local homes after testing was conducted by the Brownlow Utility District.

According to a release, the elevated lead levels in the water have exceeded the action level and caused a health concern.

High lead levels can pose a serious health threat, especially to pregnant women and children ages 6 and under.

The release says the exact reason for the higher levels of lead is under investigation.

Sampling conducted by Brownlow Utility found that three of the samples taken did exceed the action level.

Below is a breakdown of the samples and their level of lead detection provided by Brownlow Utility:

Brownlow Utility recommends doing the following to reduce exposure to lead in your home’s drinking water:

Run water for 15-30 seconds to flush out lead

Use cold water for cooking and preparing baby formula

Do NOT boil water to remove lead

Look for alternative drinking water sources or treatments

Test your water for lead

Get your children tested

You can call Brownlow Utility at 423-727-1393 to find out how to get your water tested.

The utility district is working with the Tennessee Division of Water Resources for assistance and guidance going forward.