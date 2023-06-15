BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Earlier this month, Sullivan County investigators told the public they had identified a suspect in the murder of Floyd ‘Otis’ Turner. Don Turner, Floyd’s brother, said he is grateful to have a name behind his brother’s death.

“I’m glad they’ve brought it to a head,” said Turner.

Floyd was found slumped over in his car under the Interstate 81 bridge in 1984. Almost 40 years later, Johnny Barb, who has since passed away, has been named as a suspect in the case.

Otis Turner

Don said that having this knowledge is a huge accomplishment.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Turner. “I don’t know how to express it. It’s just hard going on 40 years and then it gets solved.”

While Don is grateful for the name, he still wishes he had more answers.

“That’s one thing I’d like to get closure to. Why it was him? Why he’d done it?”

Don said that if his brother was still alive, there’s one thing he’d want him to know.

“I didn’t stop,” Turner said. “I kept on it and checked with them and finally got some results.”

Don expressed his thanks to everyone who has worked beside him to solve this case and is especially grateful to former Detective Strickler and Detectives Cassidy and Clemmons.