Brother of Kingsport woman killed while pregnant: ‘I just want to see him suffer’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’d been a long day in court for Melissa Mingle’s family when the man accused of killing her made his court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Nathaniel White-Young fixed his eyes on the ground after deputies escorted him into the courtroom. White-Young is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of Mingle, who was pregnant at the time of her death.

His brief court appearance was followed by a new date for his preliminary hearing. Mingle’s brother, Michael Mingle, said this will be the first of many hearings and court proceedings that he’ll be attending.

“I want to see justice be done and that’s why I’m here today,” he said after the hearing. “I will be at every case, every court case that he has and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that the maximum penalties will be applied.”

Assistant Sullivan County District Attorney Kristen Rose said that the district attorney’s office had not spoken with Young. She said Tuesday’s process was so Young could apply for a public defender before moving forward with his preliminary hearing.

“From then on we hope the case is bound over to the grand jury in criminal court in Sullivan County,” Rose said.

Mingle died on Wednesday, three days after Sullivan County deputies found her unresponsive in her front yard.

Authorities in Hamblen County captured Young the day after Mingle was found unresponsive. He’d left a note in a gas station delcaring, “I don’t deserve to live.”

Mingle said he’ll follow the case through to the end to see justice for his sister.

“I think if they decide this warrants a very strict penalty, such as the death penalty possibly, I’d be fine with that,” he said. “Some people say life in prison is better, but just for me, personally, I want to see him suffer.”

Mingle’s next court appearance is Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.