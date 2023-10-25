LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brookdale Senior Living took residents to Brights Zoo on Wednesday to see the rare spotless baby giraffe Kipekee.

“It had been a long time since I’d done anything like that,” said Christine Fields, a Brookdale resident. “It’s been a whole new thing for me.”

First, residents enjoyed lunch and then took a tour around the zoo to look at all the different animals. The first stop was to see the giraffes. Brookdale resident Bobbie Bouldin said her favorite part was feeding the giraffes carrots.

“They would just stick their tongue out and just take the carrot away from me,” Bouldin said. “We had a good time seeing all the animals and some I’d never seen before.”

Brookdale employees said they take the residents on trips at least every other week. It’s something that allows them to be outside and explore places they may have never seen before.

“It feels good to be able to get out, I miss a lot of things that I don’t see anymore,” said Alice Kyner, Brookdale resident. “And this is a way of filling that in.”

Residents said trips like the one to the zoo are the highlight of their week.