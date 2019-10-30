Brookdale Colonial Heights senior living center takes home 3 awards at film festival

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a night for the stars at Brookdale Colonial Heights Senior Living Center.

The residents won 3 awards at the 3rd Annual Brookdale Celebrate Aging Film Festival for their film, #GIRLS.

The five-minute film won “Best Technical Design” and “Best Picture.”

Congratulations to Rosemary who won Best Actor! They beat out 64 other films for the awards.

The film festival was created to unite communities and shine the spotlight on the positives of aging.

The night even included the stars like Rosemary walking the red carpet.

