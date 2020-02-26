Brock Services, LLC in Kingsport files notice with state about layoffs, 824 employees impacted

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brock Services LLC. has filed a WARN notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development announcing a “permanent mass layoff” which will take effect March 15.

The notice indicates that 824 employees will be affected.

According to Brock’s website the company, “provides specialty craft and maintenance services to key industries across North America.”

The company is located at 1780 Jared Drive in Kingsport.

No further information was immediately available.

