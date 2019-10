SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WJHL) — The Federal Communications Commissions will spend nearly $24 million over the next decade to expand broadband internet access to nearly 70,000 homes in Southwest Virginia.

The money is part of the 2018 Connect America Fund Auction.

The provider, Sunset Digital Communications, will start receiving funding later this month.

Target areas include Lee, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Washington and Wise counties.

Sunset will have three years to start the broadband build out.