BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities teens are invited to Speakeasy 33 for a night of dancing and a performance by a top-placing contestant on “The Voice”.

Speakeasy 33’s Teen Night is set for 8 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 27th on the bottom floor of Old Post 33 on Piedmont Avenue. The event is reserved for teens from 14-18 years old and will feature Christian country artist Curtis Grimes.

Grimes’s musical career has earned him several accolades, including an appearance on the first season of “The Voice” where he finished as a top-eight finalist with coaching from CeeLo Green. Grimes, a Texas native, was named “Entertainer of the Year” by the Texas Country Music Association in 2019.

Event attendees can enter Speakeasy 33 via a side door and enjoy food, soda, non-alcoholic mocktails, games and dancing. Entry is $10 per person.