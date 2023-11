BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – According to a post from the Bristol, Virginia Quaker Steak and Lube Facebook page, the business has permanently closed.

The business closed its doors for the final time on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m., according to the post.

Quaker Steak and Lube is located at 629 State Street and has been open since 2014.

The post went on to thank employees and several community partners over the course of the restaurants nine-year run.