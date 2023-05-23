BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Tennessee announced Tuesday that the Haynesfield Pool will not be open for the 2023 summer.

In a post from the city, officials said broken pipes and crumbling concrete have led to safety concerns.

“The pool was built in the early 1960s and has a number of structural issues, including broken and clogged pipes that hamper proper circulation, water quality and visibility on the deep end of the pool,” the post states.

City officials also noted that parts of the concrete walls are in disrepair along with portions of the pool deck. Cracks in the deck area have created an uneven surface and a tripping hazard, the city stated.

In addition, the Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation has noticed water loss, which could indicate the possibility of a cavity underneath the pool.

“These issues combined have made it increasingly difficult to maintain a safe environment for the public and staff members,” the post states.

According to the post, the city has completed “an Aquatics Master Plan” and is looking into options for a new pool, but location and funding options have not yet been identified.