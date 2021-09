BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Haynesfield Aquatic Center in Bristol, Tennessee is currently holding its annual Doggie Swim.

The event will continue through Saturday. Entry costs $3.

Only adult dogs are allowed and all dogs must be up-to-date on their vaccinations and leash-trained.

There are ramps at the pool to help dogs with getting in and out.

The Doggie Swim will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.