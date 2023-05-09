BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Bristol’s Border Bash concert series returns this summer for its 23rd year.

A social media announcement by the hosting organization, Believe in Bristol, said the first night of the series kicks off on June 2. These concerts are free to the public and happen on State Street. Activities start at 6 p.m., with music happening at both 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

This year’s lineup and schedule are as follows:

June 2: Rebekah Todd; Jared Bentley

June 16: Hustle Souls; Alli Epperson

July 4: Scythian; Fritz & Co.

July 21: The Larry Keel Experience; Anthony Childress

August 11: Ben Sollee & Dave Eggar; Hawkins French

More information on the Border Bash concert series can be found at BelieveinBristol.org.