BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol restaurant that’s been around for more than 50 years has closed its doors.

Blue Circle announced Thursday it is closed for business.

“An unrealistic and unjustified utility bill from an unnamed local company made the decision quite easy,” the restaurant said on Facebook. “If anyone is interested in purchasing a piece of Bristol history. The Blue Circle is now up for sale.”

The restaurant opened in Bristol in 1964.

