BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Blue Circle restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee is up for sale.

A social media post by the restaurant states that the current owners, the Sourbeers, have listed the restaurant after four years at the helm.

The post states that the restaurant on Bluff City Highway is not closing and will remain open until it is sold. Anyone with inquiries about the listing is asked to contact Garrett Addington at Addington Associates.

A Laurel Marina location is also operated by the Blue Circle. The post did not contain any details related to the marina.

The Sourbeers reopened the Blue Circle in 2019.