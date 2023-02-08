BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bed Bath & Beyond location at the Pinnacle in Bristol is among the stores closing its doors.

In late January, the company announced 87 stores would be closing nationwide. On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond revealed an additional 150 stores would also close.

A list provided by the company included the store at 442 Pinnacle Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee.

News Channel 11 had a crew at the store Wednesday morning. Signage was already posted stating the store was closing and the entire store was offering deals of 10-30% off items. An exact closing date was not posted.

Photo: Signs on Bristol’s Bed Bath & Beyond confirm the store will be closing. (WJHL)

An SEC filing by the company revealed that Bed Bath & Beyond planned to close the 150 “lower-producing” stores to reduce its footprint. In early January, the company revealed it was considering filing for bankruptcy amid financial woes.

Other locations in Tennessee that will also be closing, including stores in Knoxville, Memphis, Madison, Jackson and Hermitage