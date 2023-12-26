BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Angry Italian Restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee will close its doors on Dec. 30.

Restaurant owners Keith & Molly Yonker posted on social media that as the lease for the restaurant comes to an end, it is also the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

“We are taking this opportunity to rethink our business model and explore innovative ways to better serve you in the future,” the post stated. “We are committed to reopening with a fresh concept that will exceed your expectations and provide an even more exceptional dining experience.”

The restaurant has served the Bristol community for over six years since opening its doors in 2017.

The Angry Italian is located at 714 State Street and will remain open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily through Saturday.

“We invite you all to come and dine with us this week, as we cherish these final moments together,” the restaurant said on social media. “Please note that as the week progresses, we may run out of certain menu items. We encourage you to use any gift cards you may have this week, as we cannot guarantee their transition when we reopen sometime in 2024.”

The Angry Italian is the third Bristol location that will be closing in 2023, following Quaker Steak & Lube and SideTracks.