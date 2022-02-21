BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A structural engineer will examine a building at 23 6th St. in downtown Bristol, Tennessee after nearby owners noticed glass breaking and brick falling from the structure on Sunday.

A release from Bristol, Tennessee leaders on Monday revealed that 6th Street reopened for traffic after a structure investigation prompted a portion of the street to close for a majority of Sunday, with those evaluations completed after 9:30 p.m.

The release detailed that the engineer on Monday will help “determine what steps are needed to ensure the integrity of the structure that resulted in a portion of 6th Street being closed Sunday while shoring measures were completed.”

City officials did add that the sidewalk in front of the building remains closed, and the public is urged to use caution in the area.

Additional details will be released as they become available.