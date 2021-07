BRISTOL (WJHL) — There’s something for everyone at Downtown Bristol’s first-ever Downtown Yard Sale on Saturday, July 31.

Local businesses and community vendors lined State Street offering a wide array of deals on antiques, vintage and retro finds, food and more.

While businesses were given the opportunity to clear old inventory, vendors lined the street to sell handmade items and other goods.

The yard sale will continue throughout Saturday until 5 p.m.