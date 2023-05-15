BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol woman was arrested after a security guard at the Bristol Public Library was reportedly cut with a knife during an altercation.

A release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) said Jessica Burker, 36, is charged with felony assault after she became involved in an altercation on May 12 at around 2 p.m. with a library security guard.

During the altercation, Burker allegedly pulled a knife on the guard, who was able to successfully disarm her, the release said.

The security guard reportedly received a cut on his hand during the fight, and Burker was taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond, according to the release.