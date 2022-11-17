BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol leaders are launching a corridor study of West State Street to look at improving traffic flow and boosting businesses as the community grows.

On Thursday night, city leaders and consultants held a community open house to get input from residents. Community members gathered around maps of the busy road to identify problem areas and suggest new developments to the area.

“This represents essentially a public kickoff to this study,” Mary Connelly, a project manager and consultant at WSP, an engineering and professional services firm, said. “It’s about a year-long, going through the end of August. We’re going to be churning through a lot of data analysis coming up with findings and recommendations.”

Officials said thousands of vehicles travel through the area every day and they want to maximize the existing infrastructure, improve safety, identify future land use, encourage redevelopment and promote best practices to revitalize the corridor as a destination.

“It links some of the critical resources in our cities so be it The Pinnacle, the hospital, downtown Bristol and then the casino,” Cherith Young, Community Development and Planning Director for the City of Bristol Tennessee, said. “We know that there’s growing interest in Bristol and it’s ripe for opportunity right now.”

Young said there will be another opportunity for public input in the form of a survey expected to be posted online in January.