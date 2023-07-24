BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)–Bristol, Virginia residents can expect delays in trash collection this week, city officials say.

Bristol, Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne says the city was already struggling with a staffing shortage in the solid waste department when a few garbage collection trucks suffered mechanical failures this week, contributing to delays in trash pickup.

“We’re a little bit short-staffed, and now we’re short on trucks to use, so it compounds into a problem,” Osborne told News Channel 11.

He advised residents not to worry if their trash hasn’t been picked up at normal collection times.

“It’s very possible if you take your trash out on a Tuesday morning, it may be late Tuesday evening when it gets picked up,” said Osborne. “It may be Wednesday morning when it gets picked up. But it will get picked up.”

Osborne said the staffing shortages aren’t unusual for cities across the region, which are facing competition from higher-paying jobs in the private sector.

The city passed a 5% pay increase for all city employees in its 2023-24 budget, but Osborne said positions in the solid waste department remain some of the most difficult to fill.

“The nature of the work is still what it is,” said Osborne. “It’s not pleasant, it’s not fun.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Osborne said the city may rent a few trucks while they work to fill open positions and wait on repairs for the broken collection vehicles.

The city has also halted grass collection while they focus on residential trash pickup, according Osborne. Brush pick-up is also likely to be delayed, the city announced via its Twitter account.

“There may be a delay, it may be a day or two past your normal pickup date, but we don’t want this to be a bigger issue than it could be,” said Osborne.