Bristol, Virginia schools to close one day next week for COVID-19 preparations

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia Public Schools will be closed to students one day next week as the school system prepares for potential COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

The school system says that it is preparing for a potential outbreak, but there is no reason to believe that a student or staff member has contracted the virus.

School officials are making preparations to continue to provide instruction and meals in the event of an extended closure. That includes closing schools to students on Wednesday, March 18 to conduct deep cleaning and teacher training.

The school system says it will take the following actions:

On Monday, March 16 we will provide training to a select group of teachers, in a train-the-trainer model, for offering instructional content remotely. The remote instruction would only be offered in a situation where BVPS closed for an extended period of time.

period of time. On Wednesday, March 18, we will close schools for students so the aforementioned teacher leaders can train/refresh their peers on methods of remote delivery of instruction. This day will also be used for teachers to adjust current instructional materials and plan for potential remote delivery. We will also use this time for deep cleaning. Most employees will work on this day unless directed otherwise by their immediate supervisor.

On Thursday, March 19, students will return to school to a Digital Learning Day. This will include training on receiving instruction online and through other methods.

On Friday, March 20, we will return to business as usual.

School officials are considering several options in the event of an extended closure. That includes sending laptops home with students in 3rd through 5th grades and delivering instructional material to students without internet access.

The school system also wants to ensure students with food insecurities have access to meals.

“Please know that we would never make a decision to close school for an extended period of time without consulting health experts in our area,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said in a news release Tuesday night. “Our prayer is that we are doing a lot of unnecessary planning. However, we would prefer to have a plan and not need it as opposed to needing a plan and not having it. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding.”

Perrigan said if schools have to close for an extended period of time and the school system is unable to provide remote instruction, the school year may have to be extended.