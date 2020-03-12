Bristol Virginia Public Schools updates COVID-19 Response Plan; approves unlimited custodial overtime

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Public Schools has updated its response plan for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Keith Perrigan told News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton that schools would be closed on March 18 and that teachers were being instructed in online teaching procedures.

PREVIOUS: Bristol, VA schools superintendent discusses coronavirus response plan

On Thursday, Perrigan sent an update to the district’s plan, which included approval for unlimited overtime in the Custodial Department.

“I have approved unlimited overtime in our Custodial Department. Our goal is to be fully staffed in that area at all schools at all times. Employees from other departments may be asked to help ensure full staffing for cleaning purposes.” Keith Perrigan, BVPS Superintendent

The Virginia Department of Education has also been guiding the school district in providing digital instruction should that become necessary.

The release says school-related trips are being reviewed and some have been planned to areas that are designated high-risk areas. Student travel will not be allowed to those areas, some of which include overseas travel, New York City and medical facilities.

All extra trips could potentially be cancelled in the future, according to the release. If there is no financial penalty to students or the school, decisions will be made closer to the trip. If there is a financial penalty attached to cancelling, then the district will use available information to make a decision.

As of Thursday, there are no plans to close schools, but the spread of the virus is being evaluated on an hourly basis, according to the release.