BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia City School Board is beginning the process of hiring a new superintendent. The search comes around a week after former superintendent, Keith Perrigan, announced he was taking a new job as Washington County, Virginia Schools’ leader.

According to a release on Monday, the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) was selected to assist the Bristol City School Board with the hiring process.

The release states school officials want the community to be involved in the search by giving their opinions on the characteristics and qualifications they’d like the next superintendent to have.

“Selecting our next superintendent is an important responsibility, and we strongly encourage public involvement in the selection process,” said Randy Alvis, School Board Chair. “We urge all community members to take an active role by completing the online survey to determine the qualifications required for our next superintendent. Your input is valuable, and we appreciate your participation in this important endeavor.”

A survey is available to the community online, and hard copies can be found at the school board’s main office and at each school’s main office. Questions are related to superintendent criteria, according to the release.

A full timeline on the search process for the next Bristol, Virginia City Schools superintendent can be found on the district’s website at BVPS.org.