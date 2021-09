BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Public Schools system announced a job fair is scheduled for Sept. 27 at the central office for several openings within the district.

From 4-7 p.m. at 280 Lee St., applicants can retrieve more information for the following positions:

Bus driver

Bus aide

Substitutes

Teacher aides

Registered nurse

School nutrition worker

To apply, CLICK HERE.

Those with questions should call Angel Hudson at 276-821-5610.