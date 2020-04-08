Bristol, Virginia police warn residents of phone scam using local judges’ names

1  of  3
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Virginia Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam that has been circulating in the area.

According to a release from BVPD, scammers have been calling individuals and telling them they are under investigation and use the names of Bristol judges.

The release says the scammers attempt to frighten the people they call in order to get money from them.

BVPD says to simply hang up and record the phone number if possible, then alert the police department.

BVPD warns residents never to give any personal or financial information out over the phone unless you are sure who you are speaking to.

