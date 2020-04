BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department were on scene of a reported shooting Thursday.

Captain Maynard Ratcliff confirmed that the shooting happened at the Valero gas station at Old Airport Highway and Kings Mill Pike.

We’re told there was one person injured, and that a suspect was in custody.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on WJHL.com.