Bristol, Virginia Police seize 22lb of meth; Chattanooga man faces federal charges

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A multi-agency investigation led to the discovery and seizure of 22lb of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Chattanooga man on Monday.
According to a release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), police arrested Carliss Rashaan Eady, who faces several federal charges including the following:
- Conspiracy to distribute
- Possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth
Eady’s arrest followed after police found over a pound of meth along with $3,000 cash inside a room at the Budget Inn Express on Euclid Avenue.
This search led to the discovery of an undisclosed second location, which revealed 22lb of meth — a street value of $500,000, according to the release.
Police accused Eady of traveling between Tennessee and Virginia to distribute and sell throughout the Tri-Cities region.
The following agencies assisted throughout the investigation:
- DEA
- ETF
- Virginia State Police
- Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office
- Bristol, Tennessee Police Department
- Kingsport Police Department
Eady is in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, where he remains without bond.