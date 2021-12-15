Bristol, Virginia Police seize 22lb of meth; Chattanooga man faces federal charges

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A multi-agency investigation led to the discovery and seizure of 22lb of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Chattanooga man on Monday.

According to a release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), police arrested Carliss Rashaan Eady, who faces several federal charges including the following:

  • Conspiracy to distribute
  • Possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth

Eady’s arrest followed after police found over a pound of meth along with $3,000 cash inside a room at the Budget Inn Express on Euclid Avenue.

This search led to the discovery of an undisclosed second location, which revealed 22lb of meth — a street value of $500,000, according to the release.

Police accused Eady of traveling between Tennessee and Virginia to distribute and sell throughout the Tri-Cities region.

The following agencies assisted throughout the investigation:

  • DEA
  • ETF
  • Virginia State Police
  • Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office
  • Bristol, Tennessee Police Department
  • Kingsport Police Department

Eady is in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, where he remains without bond.

