BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) is searching for a missing teen who was last seen leaving her house.

According to the BVPD, Emilia Hale allegedly left her house around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Hale was reportedly wearing a sweatshirt with sweatpants or pajama pants, she is described as:

14 years old

Height 5’7″, weight 120

Brown eyes, blonde hair

Anyone with information on Hale’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 276-645-7400.