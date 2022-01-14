Bristol, Virginia Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old boy last seen at Virginia High School at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

A release from the department states that Daniel Shaw stands 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. Shaw is described to have gray-blue eyes, dark blond hair and braces.

When he was last seen at the high school, he was wearing gray pants, a black shirt with red writing, athletic shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Shaw’s whereabouts is urged to call the criminal investigations division at 276-645-7403.