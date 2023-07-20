BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia Police (BVPD) are actively searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to police, Devin Evans remains at large after escaping law enforcement custody in Russell County.

On Wednesday, officers received information regarding a stolen vehicle out of Russell County, which was located at Carriage Hills Apartments on Lee Highway in Bristol by BVPD.

Photo: Devin Evans (Courtesy: BVPD)

The vehicle was reported to have been stolen by Devin Evans and his sister, Ashley Evans.

A police report states Ashley Evans was seen entering the apartment in the complex with a man. Following this development, BVPD SWAT obtained and executed a search warrant which resulted in finding 30-year-old Ashley Evans of Lebanon, Virginia, and 33-year-old Logan Hillman of Bristol, Virginia.

Ashley Evans was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft while Hillman was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Washington County, Virginia.

The search did not result in police locating Devin Evans.

Again, he is to be considered armed and dangerous. Police urge people with any knowledge of his whereabouts to call 911.