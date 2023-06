Courtesy of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage boy.

According to the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), 15-year-old Holden Baugher left his home on Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m.

Baugher is described by the department as:

5’7″ in height, 130 weight

Green eyes, blonde hair

Anyone with information on Baugher is asked to contact the BVPD at 276-645-7400.