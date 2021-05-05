Bristol, Virginia police officer charged with murder out on bond

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer who has been charged with murder is out on bond, according to court records.

A grand jury on Monday indicted officer Johnathan Brown on charges of murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a murder, and malicious shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Jonathan Brown (Photo: Bristol, Virginia Police Dept.)

The charges are in connection to the March 30 death of Jonathen Kohler, 31 of Bristol, Tennessee. Kohler was shot and killed near a motel at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Gate City Highway.

Court records show that Brown’s attorney signed off on a $25,000 bond agreement after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Bristol, Virginia Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Brown turned himself in Tuesday and immediately bonded out of jail without having to submit a mugshot.

The case against Brown is being handled by the commonwealth’s attorney in Roanoke after local prosecutors recused themselves to avoid a conflict.