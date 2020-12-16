Bristol, Virginia police looking for missing man

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Police are trying to find Marvin William “Billy” Stout.

Family members tell the police department they haven’t seen him since Dec. 9.

Stout was last seen wearing tan pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and dark green Carhart jacket.

Police say Stout takes medication and could be in need of it.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Tyrone Foster at 276-645-7404 or the police department at 276-645-7400.