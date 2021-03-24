Bristol, Virginia police investigating human remains found

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Bristol, Virginia.

The remains were found on Walling Road off of Interstate 81 exit 5, according to Capt. Maynard Ratcliff.

Police say a call came in around 4:15 p.m. that there were remains, including a skull, near a storm drain culvert.

Authorities have not yet identified the remains but have sent them to the state crime lab.

Investigators aren’t sure how long the remains were there.