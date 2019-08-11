Bristol, Virginia PD searching for suspect in downtown stabbing

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Detective Steve Crawford with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department confirms officers are searching for a male subject after he reportedly stabbed a victim Saturday night in the downtown district.

Crawford says more details on the subject are expected to be released in shortly.

The suspect reportedly stabbed another man in the downtown and left the scene behind State Street.

The victim, who was stabbed in the neck is currently in surgery, according to police.

