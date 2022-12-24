BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The fire department, police department and public school staff all helped distribute hundreds of toys to children on Saturday in Bristol, Virginia.

“On this frigid Christmas Eve morning, Santa enlisted the help of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, Bristol, Virginia Fire Department, Bristol, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Staff, Universal Fibers Personnel, and Delegate Israel O’Quinn in distributing hundreds of toys to children in several Bristol, Virginia apartment complexes,” a social media post from the BVPD said.

Toys were donated by Universal Fibers of Bristol, which also had a vehicle in the gift-giving caravan.