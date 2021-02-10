Bristol, Virginia landfill issue leads to heated City Council meeting

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Tuesday night’s City Council meeting became heated as members discussed the city landfill.

Last month, the City Council voted to make repairs to the landfill after public complaints about an odor coming from the facility located on Shakesville Road.

The landfill was a topic of discussion again Tuesday night, which led to an argument between Councilman Kevin Mumpower and City Manager Randy Eads after Eads presented options from raising rates on city residents to limiting landfill access, to selling the landfill altogether.

Here are a few different recommendations and collections options.



Eads says he has tried to sell the landfill but those interested have had to back out. pic.twitter.com/Di5LkhCpCT — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) February 9, 2021

“It doesn’t seem like people want to listen to the experts,” Eads said after the heated moment with Mumpower. “I mean, this is not, it is a complicated issue on hand, on the other hand it’s not that complicated. There’s expenses on one side, revenue on the other…at the end of the day they need to be zero.”

Councilmember Kevin Wingard called the landfill issue a cancer on the city.

“We don’t need to be talking about it in public every time we meet, but this thing has to be dissected,” Wingard said. “It’s a cancer. It’s killing us.”

Mayor Hartley says the council needs to send goals to Eads then Eads needs to send the info back to the council in a timely manner so everyone can review the information and ask each other questions. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) February 10, 2021

The City Council will have a workshop on March 6 to take up the issue once again.