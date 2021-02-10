Bristol, Virginia landfill issue leads to heated City Council meeting

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Tuesday night’s City Council meeting became heated as members discussed the city landfill.
Last month, the City Council voted to make repairs to the landfill after public complaints about an odor coming from the facility located on Shakesville Road.
The landfill was a topic of discussion again Tuesday night, which led to an argument between Councilman Kevin Mumpower and City Manager Randy Eads after Eads presented options from raising rates on city residents to limiting landfill access, to selling the landfill altogether.
“It doesn’t seem like people want to listen to the experts,” Eads said after the heated moment with Mumpower. “I mean, this is not, it is a complicated issue on hand, on the other hand it’s not that complicated. There’s expenses on one side, revenue on the other…at the end of the day they need to be zero.”
Councilmember Kevin Wingard called the landfill issue a cancer on the city.
“We don’t need to be talking about it in public every time we meet, but this thing has to be dissected,” Wingard said. “It’s a cancer. It’s killing us.”
The City Council will have a workshop on March 6 to take up the issue once again.