BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A home in Bristol, Virginia was destroyed after an early morning fire on Thursday.

According to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, the crews were called to the scene of the fire around 3 a.m.

The home was on the corner of Vermont Avenue and Newport Avenue.

Armstrong said no one was home at the time of the fire, but it is considered a total loss.

Crews remain on the scene as of 6:20 a.m.