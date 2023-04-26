BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia home is a total loss after an early morning fire on Wednesday, officials report.

According to Bristol, Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, firefighters responded to a reported house fire at Midland Circle around 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a one-story house fully engulfed. Firefighters then worked to extinguish the flames and attempted to search the house for occupants.

Courtesy of Mike Armstrong, Bristol, Virginia Fire Chief

“Due to the extent of the fire damage and the unstable structure, crews were limited in their efforts to search the house,” said Armstrong. Portions of the front of the house reportedly collapsed due to the fire.

No injuries were reported. According to Armstrong, the house had no electrical service.

Bristol, Tennessee firefighters assisted Bristol, Virginia firefighters in extinguishing the fire, Armstrong stated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.