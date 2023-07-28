BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council has appointed a new chief financial officer (CFO).

The city council held a special called meeting Thursday and met in closed session to discuss and consider candidates for the position.

Council member Anthony Farnum made a motion to accept City Manager Randall Eads recommendation for Cameron Phillips to be hired as the new city CFO. The motion was seconded by Bristol Vice Mayor Becky Nave.

The council voted unanimously to hire Phillips. Council member Jake Holmes was not present for the meeting.

Bristol, Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne congratulated Phillips on his new role in a social media post Thursday afternoon.