BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — According to a Facebook post Saturday, the Bristol Virginia Fire Department responded to the scene of a deer that smashed through a vehicle’s windshield.

According to the post, and the driver freed themselves with minor injuries, and the deer died at the scene.

After investigating further, fire fighters discovered a fawn, and the responders kept the fawn safe until the Virginia Department of Game arrived to send it to a rehabilitation center for evaluation.