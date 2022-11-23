BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Firefighters rescued a man trapped inside a burning home on the 1400 block of Norway Street Tuesday night.

A release from the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department states that crews learned of the house fire at 10 p.m. and that victims were still inside.

Once the first unit arrived, one occupant of the home who escaped told firefighters that one person remained inside. Crews noticed smoke billowing from the structure and immediately began searching for the other occupant and the fire’s source.

Firefighters stretched a hose line down to the basement and extinguished the fire; however, the entire area remained black with smoke, causing low visibility. Crews had to crawl to locate the man, who appeared to have suffered from smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.

“Fire crews conducted search operations throughout the house and found an adult male victim in the basement near the rear of the basement by a garage door lying near several motorcycles,” the release states. “The garage door was closed. Once the victim was located, fire crews worked to raise the garage door and remove the victim.”

An ambulance transported both the man and the other occupant to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

The fire, believed to be accidental, remains under investigation. It resulted in an estimated $10,000 worth of damage. Fire officials found a smoke detector in the home, but it reportedly had no batteries.