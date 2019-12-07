Bristol, Virginia council to consider resolution supporting constitutional rights

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of Bristol, Va._259072

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia City Council will hold a called meeting on Monday to consider a resolution supporting citizens’ constitutional rights.

The resolution affirms the city council’s “support for the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Virginia” and urges state lawmakers and the governor to oppose legislation that infringes on citizens’ rights.

This comes after several Southwest Virginia counties and the City of Norton passed resolutions declaring themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries” over concerns about future gun control legislation.

The Bristol, Virginia resolution does not mention a specific constitutional amendment, but does say the city council “has received input from citizens expressing concerns about potential legislation that may be enacted by the 2020 General Assembly session which could infringe on the rights of citizens of the Commonwealth.”

The called meeting will take place Monday, December 9 at 6 p.m at 300 Lee Street in Bristol, Virginia.

You can view the resolution below (app users: click here):

Bristol, Virginia resolution on constitutional rights by Slater Teague on Scribd

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss